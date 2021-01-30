IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

