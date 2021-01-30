IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

FTNT opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

