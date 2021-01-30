IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 294.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

