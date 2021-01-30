IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

WHF opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $278.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

