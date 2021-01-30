IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,540 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.41 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

