IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $121.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

