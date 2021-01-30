IFG Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $239.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

