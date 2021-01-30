IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

AVTR stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

