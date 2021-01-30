IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

