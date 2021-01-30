IBM Retirement Fund Has $571,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $310.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

