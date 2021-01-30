IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

