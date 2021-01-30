IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.