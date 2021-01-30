IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,689 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

