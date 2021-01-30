IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 811 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after acquiring an additional 439,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

