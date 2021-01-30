IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 165 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $357.01 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.14 and a 200-day moving average of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

