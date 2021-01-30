Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 1,545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

