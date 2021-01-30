Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 1,545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.