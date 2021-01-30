IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

