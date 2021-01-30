IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading 5.7% Higher

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.56. 1,424,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 989,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IAA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IAA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IAA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,541 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

