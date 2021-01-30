I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 6% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 213,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 263,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

