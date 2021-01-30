Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $71,765.02

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 338.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 338.2% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $71,765.02 and approximately $371.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.13 or 0.00910905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.19 or 0.04661223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018393 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Speed Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Speed Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.