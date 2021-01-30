Hydro Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,056.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $26,056.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem. Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard. Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world. Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process! “

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.