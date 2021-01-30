Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $403,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

