Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HEC) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) were up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 1,863,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,912,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.