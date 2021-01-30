HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,935. HOYA has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

