HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

