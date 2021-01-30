Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

