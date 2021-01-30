Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $847,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,641.85.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

