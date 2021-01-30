Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of HBMD opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

