Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

