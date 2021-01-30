Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

