HOQU Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $447,993.90 and approximately $895,527.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars.

