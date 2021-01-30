Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of HON stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.37. 4,536,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

