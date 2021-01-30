Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $187.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of HON traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

