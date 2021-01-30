Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $246.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.