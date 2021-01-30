Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hologic traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 51464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

