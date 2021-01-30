Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 4,593 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $80,331.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FTSI opened at $16.86 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of FTS International as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

