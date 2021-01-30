Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Up 3.5%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Several research firms recently commented on HTCMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

