Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.90 Million

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report sales of $431.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.90 million and the lowest is $395.90 million. Hilltop posted sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 876,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

