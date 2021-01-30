HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCGS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.