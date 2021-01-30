HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.83. The stock had a trading volume of 298,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average of $320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

