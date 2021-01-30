HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 11,724,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

