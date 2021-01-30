HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

UPS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. 5,007,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

