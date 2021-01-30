HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.