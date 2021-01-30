HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up about 14.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $41,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 822,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,913. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

