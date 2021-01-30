HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 889 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $35.74. 4,724,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

