HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 184.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.