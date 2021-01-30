HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,908.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 110,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.