HEXO’s (HEXO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. Analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

