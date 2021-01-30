Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,467 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

