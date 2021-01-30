Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

